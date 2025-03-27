Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 46,229 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 422.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373,412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 427,573 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

