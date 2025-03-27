Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,316,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $71,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferrovial by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,517,000 after buying an additional 1,326,065 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Ferrovial by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 871,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 584,963 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth $14,359,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

