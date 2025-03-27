Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.