Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,478 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 656,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DXC Technology by 2,380.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

