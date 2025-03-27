Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,604 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $327,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $34.78 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $660,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,731. The trade was a 34.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XENE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

