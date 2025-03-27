Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 73,729 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 73,729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $10,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

