Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 94,934 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,934 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $4,951,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $932.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

