Natixis Advisors LLC Takes $617,000 Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,448,000 after purchasing an additional 129,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $798,976.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,661 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,468.91. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $756,298.62. This trade represents a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 994,031 shares of company stock valued at $35,536,180. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

