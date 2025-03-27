Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Viking by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,931,000 after buying an additional 836,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Trading Up 0.6 %

Viking stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

