Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $17,439,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $68.96.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

