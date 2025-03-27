Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

