Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares changing hands.
Opsens Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Opsens
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.