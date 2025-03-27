Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Palomar worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Palomar by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In related news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $29,457.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,437.08. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $441,436.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,244.96. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,340. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $137.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.53.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

