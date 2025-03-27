Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.12. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,570 shares.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About Pioneer Oil and Gas
Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.
