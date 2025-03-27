PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $144.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.95 and a 52 week high of $190.28. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

