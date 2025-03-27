PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 96,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $7,655,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.7 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

