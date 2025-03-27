Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.67 million. Research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

