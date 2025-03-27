Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Regency Centers by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

