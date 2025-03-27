Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1,167.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

