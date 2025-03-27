Royal Bank of Canada Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $63.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.