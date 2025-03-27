Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,460,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,705,000 after acquiring an additional 70,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 130,025 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 406,123 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

