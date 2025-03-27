Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

