Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

