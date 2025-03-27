SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.10 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $60.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

