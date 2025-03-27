SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

