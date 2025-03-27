Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $167.09 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $212.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

