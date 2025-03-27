Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

