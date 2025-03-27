Swiss National Bank Buys 29,300 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 52.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 212.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 460,487 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $471,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE SMR opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,747. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

