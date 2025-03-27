Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

