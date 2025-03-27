Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.74. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 33,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,899,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,123,391.75. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. This represents a 22.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

