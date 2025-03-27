Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,460,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:HE opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

