Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,216,000 after acquiring an additional 190,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmark Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,216,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 960,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 85,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,421,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 493,050 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.96. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

