Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 487,939 shares traded.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.
