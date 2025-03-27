The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AZEK were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,702,000 after buying an additional 3,595,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,645,427.95. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,518,624 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.