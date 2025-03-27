The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $155.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

