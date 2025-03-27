The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as low as $12.30. The InterGroup shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 8,841 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The InterGroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.29.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Recommended Stories

