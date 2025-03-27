The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.20. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares trading hands.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.
The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The New America High Income Fund
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.