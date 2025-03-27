The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.20. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares trading hands.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 80,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.