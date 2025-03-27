Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 11,518 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GameStop were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GameStop by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at $975,131.95. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.68 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

