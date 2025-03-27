Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,628 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after purchasing an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,358,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

D opened at $53.84 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.