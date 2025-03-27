Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CURB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

CURB stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

