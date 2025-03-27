Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 40,713 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

