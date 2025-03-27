Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,195 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $266.80 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $241.01 and a 12 month high of $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.60.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

