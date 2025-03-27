Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,680.19 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,704.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,460.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,270.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,683.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,721 shares of company stock valued at $17,009,311 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.