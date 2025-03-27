Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in ICU Medical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

