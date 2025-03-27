Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

