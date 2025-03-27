Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $105,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 42.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $1,712,427.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,820,276.10. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,695. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $331.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.64 and a 200-day moving average of $322.31.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.25.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

