Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.90 Million Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,208,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 3,160.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CIB opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $3.8119 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $15.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.40%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.90%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

