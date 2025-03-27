Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 339,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE GVA opened at $77.29 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

