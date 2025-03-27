Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $117.86 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MHO

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.