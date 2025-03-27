Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,474,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,843,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 380.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

